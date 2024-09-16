Manipur Police Call for Public Help After Armed Miscreants Launch Alleged Vehicle Attacks

IMPHAL: The police authorities have been asking for community assistance after the protests in Kakwa transformed into violent ones, and reports state that automatic rifles are being used against police vehicles.

It's calling upon local organizations and leaders to intervene by stopping this violence and restoring peace in the area.

This morning, high-ranking police officers held a press conference to discuss the rising tensions connected to the death of an unborn child caused by the actions of a police operation.

SP Ksh Shivakanta of Imphal West observed a change in the gerais approach and said, "My bullet-proof vehicle was hit by automatic burst rounds." He said that where earlier slings and stones could be found on vehicles, now they are being fired upon-from his one:.

The police stated that elder members of the community helped soothe and calm the situation in Singjamei Waikhom Leikai. They got young protesting individuals to leave, and it soon brought peace to the whole area.

Governments are appealing to civil groups and citizens not to form violent protests. Local organizations and associations must be consulted so the problem is resolved through discussion and cooperation and not aggressive protesting.

Earlier, the Manipur government on Sunday extended the ban on mobile internet services in five districts for another five days till September 20, even as it relaxed curfew prohibitions in four districts for a few hours in the morning.

The Home Department, in an order extending the ban, said that the decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

After incidents of violence and student protests for two days, the state government on September 10 suspended mobile internet service in five districts - Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching - for five days till September 15.

On the other hand, the state government restored the broadband and fixed lease line internet service in five districts in the Manipur Valley on September 12 but retained the suspension over the mobile internet.

On September 10, mobile internet service was suspended in five districts for five days (till September 15).