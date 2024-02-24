Manipur Police Cease Transfer of 177 Personnel Amid Crisis

IMPHAL: In a significant development, Manipur police have ceased the transfer of 177 personnel amid the crisis in the violence-inflicted state.

Authorities stated that while the orders remain valid, the personnel will only be relocated if necessary.

The police stated that the transfer orders were issued to streamline excess manpower, but there was no immediate need to move the personnel due to the current crisis.

Taking to their social media handle on X, Manipur police posted: