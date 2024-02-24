Manipur Police Cease Transfer of 177 Personnel Amid Crisis

IMPHAL: In a significant development, Manipur police have ceased the transfer of 177 personnel amid the crisis in the violence-inflicted state.
Authorities stated that while the orders remain valid, the personnel will only be relocated if necessary.
The police stated that the transfer orders were issued to streamline excess manpower, but there was no immediate need to move the personnel due to the current crisis.
Taking to their social media handle on X, Manipur police posted:
Reference to Manipur Police Headquarter order dated 14.02.2024 regarding transfer and posting of 177 (One hundred and seventy-seven) personnel of all communities of MR/IR units to various units, it is informed that the transfer and posting has been done in order to streamline the excess manpower against the sanctioned post available in all MR/IR units and to facilitate the process for preparation of their salaries. However, in view of the present crisis, there is no immediate movement of the personnel required at this stage.
Following the orders of relocation, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), stationed in Churachandpur, voiced their objections.
The ITLF highlighted the difficult experiences of Kuki-Zo tribals using their report. They mentioned frequent mob attacks in the state's hub and valley areas forcing them out of their dwellings. Many obtained refuge in military encampments or forests. To ensure the safety of these tribal police personnel, they were relocated to tribal districts.
ITLF sternly criticized the recent reshuffling order by the highest-ranking law enforcement official, the Director General of Police (DGP) in Manipur. The slated shift of over a hundred Kuki-Zo officers to regions with a Meetei-major occurrence is equated to a "death warrant" by ITLF. The organization contests that the government can't promise safety for these officers in the volatile valley territories.
Given the ongoing situation, the Manipur Police Control Room has stated emphatically that no transfers will occur in the near future. A plea directed at the national Home Minister reflects increasing concerns regarding the safety of Kuki-Zo officers, taking into account the prevailing ethnic strife in the area.
