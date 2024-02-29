Meghalaya: Police Probes HNLC Extortion, GNLA Regrouping

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister for Home (police) Prestone Tynsong, later assured that the police are well prepared to prevent any resurgence of the disbanded group in Garo Hills and other parts of the state.

He claimed that the state’s police intelligence wing and reports are robustly fortified to handle any situation.

He also stated that the police have been vigilant round-the-clock with securities on high alert. Authorities will remain watchful and will not rest until it is confirmed that no such group has reformed in the state.

Earlier in May 2023, three people who claimed to be cadres of the GNLA surrendered before the police.

Police stated that three individuals had been identified in connection with the GNLA regrouping.

After a thorough investigation, police confirmed that there was no actual attempt by the group to reform. The three suspects allegedly schemed to instill fear among the public and to export money from businessmen and others.