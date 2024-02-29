Meghalaya: Police Probes HNLC Extortion, GNLA Regrouping

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya police have launched a cyber investigation into accusations of extortion carried out by the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) through WhatsApp.
At the same time, a high-ranking police officer has been assigned to Garo Hills in Meghalaya to tackle issues related to the alleged resurgence of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA).
DGP LR Bishnoi informed a Shillong-based new website on Thursday that the cyber wing is actively investigating reports of extortion notes being circulated via WhatsApp.
Earlier on February 24, Meghalaya police initiated an investigation regarding a press release that surfaced on social media claiming the re-emergence of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) in Garo Hills.
The release, which is being circulated widely, was reportedly signed by Goera Pantora Sangma who claimed to be the chairperson of the newly formed group.
According to the release, the GNLA was re-constructed on February 7, 2023, to eradicate corruption and implement a scheme for the poor in the region.
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister for Home (police) Prestone Tynsong, later assured that the police are well prepared to prevent any resurgence of the disbanded group in Garo Hills and other parts of the state.
He claimed that the state’s police intelligence wing and reports are robustly fortified to handle any situation.
He also stated that the police have been vigilant round-the-clock with securities on high alert. Authorities will remain watchful and will not rest until it is confirmed that no such group has reformed in the state.
Earlier in May 2023, three people who claimed to be cadres of the GNLA surrendered before the police.
Police stated that three individuals had been identified in connection with the GNLA regrouping.
After a thorough investigation, police confirmed that there was no actual attempt by the group to reform. The three suspects allegedly schemed to instill fear among the public and to export money from businessmen and others.
