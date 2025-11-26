Manipur Police conduct search operations across vulnerable areas, recover arms and ammunition

IMPHAL: Manipur Police conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in the recovery of arms and ammunition in Churachandpur district, said the Police on Monday. According to the police, the Security Forces recovered various types of weapons from the Bolneo area, about 5 km away from Ningthiching village, like seven modified projectile launchers, eleven locally made Pumpi projectile HE bombs, seven country-made single-barrel rifles, two country-made pistols, two pistol magazines, three pistol live rounds, two Baofeng handsets, nine BP jackets, six anklets and nine ammunition pouches. Additionally, the Manipur Police arrested 25-year-old digital content creator Yumkhaibam Shantikumar after an FIR was filed concerning a viral video. In the video, a person is seen interviewing random individuals and asking suggestive questions that could encourage conspiracy to commit criminal offences, including intimidation and mistrust among social groups, as well as the spread of false information. (ANI)

