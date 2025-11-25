Manipur Police Arrest Content Creator for Videos Allegedly Fueling Social Distrust

Imphal: The Manipur Police on Monday, November 24, arrested a 25-year-old digital content creator for allegedly producing and circulating videos containing suggestive and provocative questions that could incite mistrust among different social groups. The accused has been identified as Yumkhaibam Shantikumar, a resident of Tangkham Awang Leikai, Haraorou, Pangei Yangdong in Imphal East district.

According to police officials, Shantikumar was seen interviewing random individuals in public spaces while asking them leading and sensitive questions. These questions, officers said, had the potential to encourage conspiracy narratives, promote criminal intimidation, and trigger the spread of misinformation at a time when Manipur remains vulnerable to communal tensions.

Officials also stated that the content circulating on social media could disturb public harmony and fuel distrust among communities already experiencing strain due to recent incidents in the State. The police initiated a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the videos and to verify whether the creator acted alone or as part of a coordinated attempt to disseminate misleading information. Authorities have requested all digital creators and social media users to act responsibly, avoid sensationalism, and refrain from posting content that may threaten peace or violate legal guidelines, especially during sensitive times for the State.