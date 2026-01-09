Manipur Police destroys 53 acres of poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi

IMPHAL: In a joint operation, the Manipur Police, along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), destroyed poppy cultivation spread over 53 acres in the hill ranges of Kangpokpi district, officials said.

The joint operation was carried out on Wednesday by Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest Department, and the NCB, where 53 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed in the hill ranges of Moljol, Tusam, Vaichei-Naphai, and surrounding areas.

During the operation, security forces also burnt infrastructure and materials used for poppy cultivation. A total of seven huts, 11 bags of fertilizers, 23 Roundup herbicides, and 14 bags of salt were destroyed.

Equipment used for poppy cultivation, including spray pumps, pipes, herbicides, and other related items, was destroyed, officials added.

Meanwhile, in a drive to curb illegal installation on motorbikes, 23 modified silencer pipes seized by Manipur Police in Churachandpur over the last two days were destroyed on Thursday. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: PREPAK Cadre Arrested & 35-Acre Poppy Destroyed