Manipur: Police Nabs 5 KCP Cadres in Twin Operation

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police arrested a member of the banned KCP (Taibanganba) group named Laishram Ronen Singh (48) in Imphal West on Thursday.
He was involved in demanding money from shops in Paona and Thangal Bazar. The police found a .32 pistol with two magazines, four live rounds of ammunition, two mobile phones, a grey side bag, Rs. 2,500 in cash, and a four-wheeler vehicle in his possession.
On the same day, security forces arrested four active members of the KCP (People War Group) in Thoubal District.
The arrested individuals were identified as Sinam Bijen alias Mangang Meetei (38), Angom Ingo alias Apa Singh (53), Warepam Jayenta Singh (36), and Oinam Naocha alias Max Singh (24).
During the operation, security officials found a significant amount of incriminating evidence, including two 9mm homemade pistols with magazines, 39 live rounds of ammunition, five demand letters, five mobile phones, and a four-wheeler vehicle.
According to reports suspects were caught red-handed while allegedly serving demand letters to various business establishments in and around Yairipok Bazaar.
This indicated extortion activities linked to insurgent group. Upon their apprehension, security forces conducted thorough search of their possessions. This resulted in recovery of several items of significance.
In another joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to the discovery and seizure of a large amount of illegal weapons and explosives in the Phouoibi area of Thoubal district, Manipur.
The operation, which took place on Wednesday, focused on hidden weapon caches used by insurgent groups in the region.
The recovered weapons include a MA3 Assault Rifle thought to be from Myanmar, an RPG Shell, two 81mm Mortar Shells, three Detonators, three 36 HE Hand Grenades, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and four tear smoke shells, among other items.
This large seizure highlights the continuous efforts of security forces to reduce the spread of weapons and fight insurgency in the volatile region.
