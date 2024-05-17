Manipur: Police Nabs 5 KCP Cadres in Twin Operation

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Police arrested a member of the banned KCP (Taibanganba) group named Laishram Ronen Singh (48) in Imphal West on Thursday.

He was involved in demanding money from shops in Paona and Thangal Bazar. The police found a .32 pistol with two magazines, four live rounds of ammunition, two mobile phones, a grey side bag, Rs. 2,500 in cash, and a four-wheeler vehicle in his possession.

On the same day, security forces arrested four active members of the KCP (People War Group) in Thoubal District.