Guwahati: One Arrested As STF Raid Busts Counterfeit Currency Racket

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on the illicit activity of counterfeit currency operations, a raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam at Puberun Path which falls under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station on May 16.

The significant breakthrough made by the STF resulted in the arrest of the accused identified as 30-year-old Md. Shazarul Islam, son of the late Abdur Rahman, who hails from Daulatpur village falling under the jurisdiction of Bihpuria Police Station in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The raid, carried out by the officials of STF Assam, also led to the confiscation of a substantial amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs. 1,85,500, comprising 371 notes of Rs. 500 denomination.