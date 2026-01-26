Manipur Police recover arms and ammunition ahead of R-Day, arrest 3

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have made significant recoveries of arms and ammunition ahead of Republic Day, as part of their efforts to maintain law and order in the state.

On Saturday, the security forces recovered 3 RPG ammunitions, 5 30mm grenades,1 Bolt Action Rifle (303 caliber), 2 Pumpi (Local Canon) medium range, 3 Pumpi shellsm 2 single-barrel rifles and 10 SBBL cartridges from the area between Loilamkot and Nalon under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur district.

In a separate operation in Waheng Khuman Mamang Leikai area under Wangoi -PS, Imphal West, the security forces recovered 2 modified .303 rifles, 3 pistols with magazines, 6 magazines of different arms, 3 No. 36 HE Grenades, 23 rounds of live ammunition, 1 detonator, 4 mortar bomb shellsm 1 IED and 1 kg of explosives.

They also arrested Salam Bishapati Singh, an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba), a notable win in the effort to dismantle local extortion networks and C Sangkunga Mizo and Michael Lalnithang from Pherzawl District by the Assam Rifles on the Jiribam-Tipaimukh road involved a significant haul of 30 gelatin sticks and 20 detonators, materials typically used for crafting powerful IEDs. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur Police Arrest Two Extortionists in Kangpokpi