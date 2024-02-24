Manipur Police Reshuffles Personnel: Indigenous Group Appeals to Home Minister

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police recently shifted 177 of its members from several groups within the Manipur Reserved/India Reserved (MR/IR). This move stirred things a bit. The main goal behind this reshuffling, as per an official, is to funnel staff properly into approved roles across the units. The directive given on February 14, 2024 seeks to improve staff allotment and facilitate salary administration.
The decision, nonetheless, is under the scanner. The relocation of Kuki-Zo officers is contentious. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), stationed in Churachandpur, voiced objections. It reached Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On February 23, they submitted a dossier underlining the grim living scenario for Kuki-Zo in valley districts due to ethnicity-driven violence triggering substantial demographic shifts.
The ITLF highlighted the difficult experiences of Kuki-Zo tribals using their report. They mentioned frequent mob attacks in the state's hub and valley areas forcing them out of their dwellings. Many obtained refuge in military encampments or forests. To ensure the safety of these tribal police personnel, they were relocated to tribal districts.
ITLF sternly criticized the recent reshuffling order by the highest-ranking law enforcement official, the Director General of Police (DGP) in Manipur. The slated shift of over a hundred Kuki-Zo officers to regions with a Meetei-major occurrence is equated to a "death warrant" by ITLF. The organization contests that the government can't promise safety for these officers in the volatile valley territories.
The forum points a finger at the government, believing they're using transfer orders as a way to hamper Kuki-Zo officers. It's suggested that this is a calculated move to keep them away from serving in valley areas. This suspicion is borne from deep rooted ethnic conflicts impacting regional communities within Manipur.
Given the ongoing situation, the Manipur Police Control Room has stated emphatically that no transfers will occur in the near future. A plea directed at the national Home Minister reflects increasing concerns regarding the safety of Kuki-Zo officers, taking into account the prevailing ethnic strife in the area.
