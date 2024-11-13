Tripura: 3 Bangladeshi Women Caught in Agartala; Attempted Illegal Entry Foiled

AGARTALA: Three Bangladeshi women, who reportedly entered India without clearance, were arrested at Agartala Railway Station yesterday afternoon, a statement issued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The three women were identified as Hasna Hena, 26, from Satkhira, Kulsum Begum, 22, Narail, and Swapna Akter, 19, from Chattogram. They reportedly crossed the country without proper clearance and reached Agartala to proceed further from this place by train, reports say.

The operation that resulted in their arrest was a combined operation by multiple security agencies—GRP, BSF, and RPF. This concerted drive caught the three women at Agartala Railway Station.

Female officers from the GRP are being interrogated at the Agartala station. More information is needed about her motives, her trial route, and if she is likely to have friends. Officials seem to be saying that there may be more arrests awaiting as the investigation is done on them.

Three women have been served formal notices with a case marked in the Agartala GRP Station. They are likely to stand on trial in the court tomorrow for judicial further processing.

Earlier, twelve Bangladesh nationals were arrested, among whom a few are minors and also transgender.

The arrest was done on some intelligence inputs with the help of a joint team of Government Railway Police and Border Security Force personnel at different locations in the state.

The most critical of these occurred at Jirania Railway Station past midnight, when six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended, including three transgender persons.

According to police sources, they were headed for Mumbai. Police had arrested them following some credible reports that some people were trying to cross over into India and board a train from Jirania station.

The arrested detainees during preliminary questioning were told that they did not belong to the place, but later on, they confessed to belonging to Bangladesh.

Those arrested are the people of Bangladesh districts Kishoreganj and Noakhali. GRP and BSF are investigating the matter further.