Manipur Police Seize Rocket Heads, Mortars, and Stun Grenades

IMPHAL: Manipur police discovered a consignment of advanced arms in the suspected militant hideout at Samulamlan village under Churachandpur district on Friday.

Recovered items include three live rocket heads of various sizes, improvised mortars, three anti-riot stun shells, a stun grenade, and one improvised rocket shell.

The raid is based on sources from the opposite side of the border and comes after a rocket attack in Moirang under Bishnupur district where one 78-year-old Meitei man lost his life and five were reported to have been injured by it, including a girl.

Meanwhile, a major security threat hangs large over Manipur as intelligence input has indicated about the possibility of infiltration of 900 Kuki militants into the conflict-ridden state from neighbouring Myanmar, officials said .

The security forces got alarmed by this intel report and the state of Manipur has been put on high alert.

It is said that the militants, which have been strongly trained in the use of drones with bombs, projectiles, missiles, and jungle warfare have dispersed and spread in the border areas of the state.

The reports also suggest that the groups are divided into units with 30 members and are rapidly spreading in the state's border areas.

The intelligence further noted that the battle-hardened teams may carry out multiple coordinated attacks on the Meitei villages by 28 September 2024.

Confirmination from Security Adviser to Manipur: Kuldeep Singh, security adviser to Manipur confirmed this report and added that these reports are certainly true unless it could be proved wrong.

The top official further added that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) about using drones in the state have been enforced by security agencies in Manipur.

Under this SOP, the use of these aerial objects by civilians have been strictly barred without the permission of the authorities.

The above major security question came in the wake of recovery of a huge cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by the Indian Army from the hilly regions of Imphal East district along with the help of the Manipur Police yesterday.