Manipur Police Seize WY Tablets and Brown Sugar From SUV at Tengnoupal Naka

Manipur security forces seized a significant quantity of narcotics from an SUV during a naka check operation at Tengnoupal Police Station on Wednesday, according to a post by Manipur Police on X.
A Mahindra Thar bearing registration number MN 01 AW 8063 was stopped at the Tengnoupal-PS naka check post during ongoing search operations in the area.
During the search of the vehicle, security personnel recovered 2.33 kg of WY tablets and 0.592 kg of brown sugar — both controlled substances — along with one mobile phone, one Aadhaar card, and the vehicle's registration certificate.
No arrests have been mentioned in the initial police post, and further investigation into the case is underway.