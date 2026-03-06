Manipur Police Seize WY Tablets and Brown Sugar From SUV at Tengnoupal Naka

Manipur security forces seized a significant quantity of narcotics from an SUV during a naka check operation at Tengnoupal Police Station on Wednesday, according to a post by Manipur Police on X.

A Mahindra Thar bearing registration number MN 01 AW 8063 was stopped at the Tengnoupal-PS naka check post during ongoing search operations in the area.

Also Read: Manipur Police Arrest Woman with Drugs, 4 Militants