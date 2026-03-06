Manipur News

Manipur Police Seize WY Tablets and Brown Sugar From SUV at Tengnoupal Naka

Security forces intercepted a Thar SUV at the Tengnoupal Police Station Naka check post in Manipur on Wednesday, recovering 2.33 kg of WY tablets and 0.592 kg of brown sugar from inside the vehicle.
Manipur Police
Published on

Manipur security forces seized a significant quantity of narcotics from an SUV during a naka check operation at Tengnoupal Police Station on Wednesday, according to a post by Manipur Police on X.

A Mahindra Thar bearing registration number MN 01 AW 8063 was stopped at the Tengnoupal-PS naka check post during ongoing search operations in the area.

Also Read: Manipur Police Arrest Woman with Drugs, 4 Militants

During the search of the vehicle, security personnel recovered 2.33 kg of WY tablets and 0.592 kg of brown sugar — both controlled substances — along with one mobile phone, one Aadhaar card, and the vehicle's registration certificate.

No arrests have been mentioned in the initial police post, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Manipur Police
Narcotics

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com