Manipur Police Arrest Woman with Drugs, Nab Four PREPAK (Pro) Cadres

Imphal: Manipur Police and security forces on Friday carried out multiple operations across the state, arresting one woman with suspected narcotics and four alleged cadres of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Pro).
In Churachandpur district, police arrested Mrs Thuamlianding (56) from her grocery shop at Kannan Veng under Churachandpur police station on February 27. During the operation, personnel seized five soap cases containing suspected heroin powder, 5.35 kg of WY tablets, one TVS Jupiter two-wheeler (registration number MN02G 9041) and a mobile phone.
In a separate action the same day, security forces apprehended an alleged extortionist identified as Thokchom Rabichandra Singh (36), said to be an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), from Uyal Makha Leikai area in Thoubal district.
A mobile phone was recovered from his possession.
Apart from this, another PREPAK (Pro) operative, Khuraijam Rojitkumar Singh (37) of Thongju Part-II Makha Leikai in Imphal East district, was arrested from his residence under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.
"Officials seized a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from him," the police said.
Security forces also picked up Kshetrimayum Laiba Meitei (42), an alleged active cadre of the outfit, from his residence at Lamdeng Khunou under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district.
Earlier, on February 26, another suspected PREPAK (Pro) cadre, Oinam Dhananjoy Singh (36) of Liwa Road Maibam Leikai in Imphal West district, was arrested from the Khuman Lampak area under Imphal police station.
Further investigation in all the cases is under way, police said.