Manipur Police to strengthen anti-extortion mechanism to protect petrol pumps, traders

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police on Tuesday said they would further strengthen the anti-extortion mechanism to thwart threats to traders, contractors, government officials and owners of petrol pumps across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said the decision was taken at a meeting between senior police officials and the Petroleum Dealers Association, Manipur.

The meeting, held at the Police Headquarters, was presided over by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Lupheng Kailun and attended by Senior Superintendents of Police from concerned districts.

During the meeting, it was decided to review the existing security arrangements at retail outlets (ROs) dealing with petroleum products, including petrol pumps.

Additional security measures will be implemented, including the vetting of all employees working at ROs. Mobile police teams will also be deployed at strategic locations to ensure the safety of fuel outlets, the official said.

He added that the anti-extortion mechanism would be further enhanced to effectively counter threats targeting petrol pumps, traders, contractors and government officials.

In the past few days, Manipur Police have arrested two persons in connection with extortion cases involving petrol pumps. Recently, petrol pumps across the Imphal Valley, covering five districts, were closed following alleged extortion demands and security threats from certain groups.

A police official said the closures came a few days after a hand grenade was recovered near a petrol pump at Koirengei in Imphal West district.

Petrol pump owners claimed that the explosive device was placed as a threat after extortion demands were not met.

Sources, however, said the hand grenade was recovered from inside the toilet of the petrol pump at Koirengei. The explosive device was reportedly concealed along with a letter warning of dire consequences if the demands of a particular group were not fulfilled.

Petrol pump owners said fuel outlets provide essential public services and should not be targeted by any group or individual with malicious intent. They told the media that repeated threats had forced them to shut down their outlets recently as a precautionary measure.

The Petroleum Dealers Association, Manipur, strongly condemned the threats and alleged extortion demands, stating that petrol pumps are public service establishments and should not be subjected to intimidation, coercion or any form of obstruction.

The association also appealed to the state government and concerned authorities to take firm action against armed miscreants involved in extortion and to ensure adequate security for fuel station operators across Manipur. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur Police Arrest RPF/PLA Member in Extortion Case