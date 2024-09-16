Manipur Police Warns of Anti-Riot Measures as Protests Turn Deadly

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police Department issued a stern warning that anti-riot actions will be taken if violent protests continue. Tensions escalated on Saturday night in Kakwa, where armed agitators attacked security forces and damaged bulletproof vehicles with injuries said to have been inflicted upon police with arms. The clashes follow weeks of unrest that spurted into a boiling point following the tragic stillbirth of an eight-month pregnant woman, who had suffered grave injuries from tear gas during an earlier protest in Imphal. Speaking at a press conference held on Sunday, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Range I, N Herojit reported that the armed protestors fired at police vehicles while efforts were being made to regulate the crowd in Kakwa.

The incident, that took place around 11:30 pm badly damaged the bullet proof vehicles of Imphal West and East superintendents of police. "The attackers used firearms and petrol bombs," Herojit said, "which is not like the previous demonstrations when the police were mostly faced with less lethal forms of protest.". "It is unfortunate we are now facing protesters retaliating with automatic firearms and deadly weapons," Herojit said, adding that police have exercised great restraint in controlling the mob, using minimal force to ensure public safety. However, he warned that continued violence may necessitate more drastic action.

The protests have acquired a violent nature after the death of a stillborn foetus, which the injured woman gave birth to. The doctor attending upon her said that the delivery was normal; however, the incident has increased public outrage and, hence, aggressive demonstrations have been more visible.

Herojit also brought to light a disturbing trend that protest organizers have been hiding behind civilians: continuing a cruel practice that has repeatedly put innocent lives at risk and added to the confusion of the police response. He appealed to the public to make their protests peaceful and democratic while avoiding activities that could aggravate the violence further. "Police are not the enemies," he said. "These agitators must desist from targeting the police; it will cost them dearly."

The attack in Kakwa aside, the police said another shooting had taken place earlier this month where two officers were injured in an effort to catch a mob of rioters seeking to steal fire arms from an armory in the town.

To quell the violence, the Manipur government has put a mobile data and internet blackout over Imphal from September 10 in the hope of curbing the spread of inflammatory videos that might further feed the unrest.