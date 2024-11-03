Manipur: PREPAK (PRO) Operative Nabbed as Security Forces Intensify Statewide Operations

IMPHAL: A People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO) member was arrested by the Bishnupur District Police in the Kumbi area. This marks a significant win for Manipur Police over the insurgency.

The arrested person is 32-year-old Nongmaithem Gunamani, who goes by the alias Allu. He is accused of indulging in a series of extortion activities in the region.

Authorities have seized several crucial items during the operation, including a 36-type hand grenade, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone, which reflects the serious nature of his involvement in illegal activities.

Police and security forces have strengthened joint operations in the area of security concerns, particularly in vulnerable hill and valley districts known for insurgent activities. The operations consist of massive search missions and area control operations to counter insurgent activities and stabilize the region.

For public safety concerns, the government authorities allow escorted convoys of essential items across major highways running between Manipur, and within those, NH-2 and NH-37 safely passed 309 vehicles as both the routes were cordoned off with heavy security details which closely monitored the vulnerable area that have the possibility for goods disruption, ensuring goods continue its flow smoothly.

Apart from these activities, Manipur Police have set up a chain of 110 checkpoints or Nakas across different districts, both hills and valleys. In this massive operation, nine persons were arrested for suspected violations, further emphasizing the state's strong resolve to uphold order and protect its citizens in times of heightened tensions.

All these coordinated efforts reveal the resolve of Manipur's law-enforcing agencies to take on the challenge of insurgency head-on, and in doing so, ensure the peace and security of the region.