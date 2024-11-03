Manipur Violence: Constable Shoots Sub-Inspector in Jiribam

IMPHAL: A shocking incident unfolded in Mongbung village, Jiribam district, Manipur, on Saturday around 11 am when a police constable allegedly shot and killed his senior colleague, a sub-inspector.

The victim has been identified as Md Shah Jahan from Yairipok Tulihal, who was on routine deployment at the time of the tragic event.

Akoijam Bikram Singh, the accused residing at Naharup Pangong Makhong is a constable and at the same time working here in this police station also. It is reported that he fired at the sub-inspector using his service rifle and caused fatal injuries.

Investigations are on regarding the circumstances and the motive behind such an alarming act.

In response to the incident, senior officials of Jiribam Police Station immediately visited the place and inspected it. The accused constable has already been arrested for questioning as the authorities are keen on unearthing details of this shocking crime.

The village of Mongbung was just witnessing an upgrade in the police forces as, in the recent past, Manipur had been going through incessant unrest to maintain the law and order situation to ensure safety among the inhabitants.

This tragic incident made the people raise their eyebrows and highlight the tensions and tensions present in the place, as Jiribam continues to experience greater security measures amid the continuing violence in Manipur.