Manipur: Privilege & Ethics Committee Discusses Petitions Against Kuki MLAs in Manipur Assembly

MANIPUR: The much-awaited Privileges and Ethics Committee of Manipur Parliament met yesterday to deal with petitions filed against 10 Kuki legislators. The committee was gathered at the Manipur Parliament House under the chairmanship of MLA Sapam Nishikant, with members MLA Ashab Uddin, MLA Okram Surjakumar and MLA RK Imo present. The meeting commenced at 11 a.m., had drawn allegations that 10 lawmakers of the Kuki-Zo area who advocate separate government had violated ethics Among those present were petitioner Okram Joy, a he too is a former minister who has been very vocal on the issue. While details of the meeting are unknown, Joy confirmed that its purpose is to address grievances against the 10 sitting legislators.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Joy urged the Rajya Sabha to take legal action against the said members, stressing the gravity of their actions. He further demanded that the Privileges and Ethics Committee conduct a full investigation, after which its findings are referred to the Speaker for further consideration in the session. He condemned the actions of the 10 Kuki MLAs, saying it disrupts the integrity of the state of Manipur.

Citing The Rule Number 92 of the code of conduct for the assembly it was said the demand of the MLAs for separate governance was against the rights and morality of the Assembly. Pinpointing the responsibilities of the elected representatives, Joy emphasized the need for accountability and safeguarding the integrity of the nation. The importance of the committee’s investigation was emphasized upon and subsequent sanctions to preserve the sanctity of the meeting.

As the matter reveals, Manipur Assembly faces a crucial milestone in ensuring the upholding of moral norms and safeguarding the unity of the state amidst the tensions. The actions taken by the committee on Privilege and Ethics is answerable to the issues that would further shape future discourses.

