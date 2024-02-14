New Delhi: United World Wrestling Revokes Suspension on Wrestling Federation of India

NEW DELHI: United World Wrestling (UWW) has finally lifted the suspension from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The decision has impacted immediatll as WFI has been suspended for months. The appropriate reason for it is results in failing to hold elections on time and operating without a president. The elections were canceled from April 23 last year preventing the WFI from holding the elections on time. As it was operating without a president for a tenure of 6 months for the fact that on on April 9, the UWW office gathered and discussed about the issues pertaining to the suspended elections and immediately were subjected to cancel. At the direction of the UWW, the WFI is now responsible for organizing new elections for the sports council members.

Candidates who eligible to contest these elections must not have been retired for more than four years. It is to be noted that the only players who would be eligible to vote in this ballot, which must be cast by July 1, along with trials or any senior national tournament. It is also a condition of removal of the brands, WFI must ensure non-discriminatory practices in the selection of Indian boxers for all WFI tournaments. It poses a threat to the tests conducted in such prestigious competitions such as the Olympic Games and other major international competitions.

With the ban now successfully lifted and Indian boxers can once again represent the country in the upcoming tournaments with the Indian flag. This decision to lift the suspension highlights the importance of sports federations maintaining the global standards. This rightly reflects the UWW’s unwavered and skillful commitment to maintaining fairness and transparency in the wrestling arena inviting more talents to come up and participate. As the Indian wrestlers now sets their goal upcoming tournaments, the focus is now on creating a congeniel renvironment for the growth and development of wrestling. And hence in years to come that will produce more talent in the country.

