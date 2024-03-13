Manipur: Protest Erupts After NIA Detains UNLF-P Leaders
IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three leaders associated with the United National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF-P) in Imphal West triggering widespread protests and road blockades across the state on Wednesday.
The detained individuals include Thokchom Thoiba, also known as Sidabamapu, who is group’s army chief, and the chief intelligence officer Ingba.
With heightened security measures in place at key locations in Imphal, NIA operatives supported by central and state forces arrested the three accused.
Following their arrest, the three individuals were flown from Imphal to New Delhi in a special Indian Air Force plane.
As per sources, it is still speculated whether the leaders were arrested or summoned for a meeting, given the group’s ongoing involvement in peace talks with the central government.
Following the detention of the three leaders, hundreds of people, mainly women representing various organizations staged protests.
In Yairipok Bazaar, women protestors began a road blockade, while in the northern part of Imphal city, all shops and business establishments closed in the afternoon as a gesture of solidarity.
Earlier on Monday, Kwatha Khunou, one of the last Meitei villages on the eastern side of restive Manipur, had remained relatively untouched in the ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state over ten months ago but now, two houses there were found to been torched by “unknown attackers”.
Nestled along the India-Myanmar border, the tiny hamlet, which comes under the jurisdiction of Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district, has nearly 15 houses with around 40 people.
In the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out on May 3 last year, the villagers, fearing attacks from the surrounding tribal villages, left the area for safety, village Chairman Ningthoujam Maniha said.
Plans are afoot in the government to set up a security post at Kwatha Khunou to ensure the displaced villagers return, the police officials told the media.
