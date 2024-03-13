Manipur: Protest Erupts After NIA Detains UNLF-P Leaders

IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three leaders associated with the United National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF-P) in Imphal West triggering widespread protests and road blockades across the state on Wednesday.

The detained individuals include Thokchom Thoiba, also known as Sidabamapu, who is group’s army chief, and the chief intelligence officer Ingba.

With heightened security measures in place at key locations in Imphal, NIA operatives supported by central and state forces arrested the three accused.

Following their arrest, the three individuals were flown from Imphal to New Delhi in a special Indian Air Force plane.