Assam: APCC General Secretary Suruj Dehingia To Join BJP

GUWAHATI: After the Congress party announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, dissatisfaction among the members grew which led to the APCC general secretary defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prominent Congress leader and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Suruj Dehingia has opted to join the BJP after being denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

Dehingia who ran as a Congress candidate from the Mahamara assembly constituency in the 2021 elections, had hoped to secure a ticket for the Jorhat constituency in the Lok Sabha elections this time. Unfortunately, the party leadership decided otherwise.