Assam: APCC General Secretary Suruj Dehingia To Join BJP

GUWAHATI: After the Congress party announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, dissatisfaction among the members grew which led to the APCC general secretary defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Prominent Congress leader and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Suruj Dehingia has opted to join the BJP after being denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.
Dehingia who ran as a Congress candidate from the Mahamara assembly constituency in the 2021 elections, had hoped to secure a ticket for the Jorhat constituency in the Lok Sabha elections this time. Unfortunately, the party leadership decided otherwise.
The general secretary’s decision emphasizes the importance of resolving internal grievances and promoting inclusivity in selecting candidates.
Following the recent events, APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has decided to expel Suruj Dehingia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect.
Earlier on Tuesday, Senior Congress leader Dwijen Sharma stepped down from his position as Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday.
In his resignation, Sharma stated that he was resigning from his post as vice president with immediate effect.
Although the Congress leader did not specify the reasons for his decision in the resignation letter, it has been revealed that he was anticipating a party ticket to contest from the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.
However, he stepped down from his post following reports that Mira Borthakur would be given the ticket to contest from the same constituency.
While Sharma resigned from the position of vice president, he did not indicate whether he would also resign from the Congress party.
On March 7, a total number of 400 senior Congress activists officially joined the BJP. The Congress activists on Wednesday had submitted their resignation to the Congress.
Significantly a total number of 517 persons including a good number of religious minority community activists also joined the BJP.
