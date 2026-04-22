Manipur Protests Grow Over Bombing That Killed Two Young Siblings

IMPHAL — Protests demanding justice for two children killed in a militant bomb attack entered another day on Tuesday, with demonstrations continuing in Keishamthong and spreading to multiple districts across Manipur.

The agitation follows an April 7 attack in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang, in which suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residential home at around 1:00 am, killing a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister while they slept. Their mother was injured in the attack.

Shutdown Brings State to a Standstill

The protests have triggered a five-day shutdown that has brought normal life to a halt across major parts of the state.

Markets remain closed, and commercial vehicles have stayed off the roads across several districts — a near-complete disruption of daily activity that underlines the scale of public anger.

Demonstrators Target Chief Minister, Demand Arrests by April 25

Protesters have raised slogans and banners targeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, holding the state administration accountable for the lack of action since the attack.

The Meira Paibi Lup — a prominent women's rights organisation — has issued a firm deadline, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators by April 25. The group has been a central force in sustaining and intensifying the agitation.

Demonstrators have also named "Kuki militants" as responsible for the attack, a claim that adds to the ethnic dimensions of an already tense situation in the state.

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