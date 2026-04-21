Twin Shutdowns Paralyse Manipur as 21 Arrested Over Rally Violence

Manipur remained in the grip of widespread disruption on Monday as two separate shutdowns — one in the Imphal valley and another across Naga-inhabited hill areas — brought daily life to a near-complete halt, while police announced the arrest of 21 people for their alleged involvement in violence during a rally two days earlier.

The twin shutdowns reflect the deepening crisis in the state following a series of attacks on civilians from different communities in recent weeks.

Meira Paibis Shut Down the Valley

The shutdown across five to six districts of the Imphal valley was called by the Meira Paibis — one of Manipur's most influential women's organisations — along with various Civil Society Organisations.

The protest is directed against the April 7 killing of two minor children and the injury to their mother, allegedly by suspected Kuki militants, in Bishnupur district.

In effect since midnight on Saturday, the shutdown has led to a near-total suspension of normal life across the valley. Members of the Meira Paibis were seen at multiple locations blocking roads and restricting vehicular movement. Passenger and commercial vehicles stayed off the roads, while shops, business establishments, and roadside vendors remained shut.

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