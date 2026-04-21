Twin Shutdowns Paralyse Manipur as 21 Arrested Over Rally Violence

Manipur remained in the grip of widespread disruption on Monday as two separate shutdowns — one in the Imphal valley and another across Naga-inhabited hill areas — brought daily life to a near-complete halt, while police announced the arrest of 21 people for their alleged involvement in violence during a rally two days earlier.
The twin shutdowns reflect the deepening crisis in the state following a series of attacks on civilians from different communities in recent weeks.
The shutdown across five to six districts of the Imphal valley was called by the Meira Paibis — one of Manipur's most influential women's organisations — along with various Civil Society Organisations.
The protest is directed against the April 7 killing of two minor children and the injury to their mother, allegedly by suspected Kuki militants, in Bishnupur district.
In effect since midnight on Saturday, the shutdown has led to a near-total suspension of normal life across the valley. Members of the Meira Paibis were seen at multiple locations blocking roads and restricting vehicular movement. Passenger and commercial vehicles stayed off the roads, while shops, business establishments, and roadside vendors remained shut.
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In the hill regions, the United Naga Council (UNC) — the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur — announced a separate three-day total shutdown across all Naga-inhabited areas of the state, running from midnight on Sunday until midnight of April 23.
The UNC called the shutdown to protest the killing of two Naga civilians, including a retired Indian Army personnel, in Ukhrul district on April 18 — also allegedly by suspected Kuki militants.
In a statement, the UNC said it had convened a joint emergency meeting with various organisations at Tahamzam in Senapati district on Sunday, citing what it called "outrageous aggression over their homeland and the cold-blooded killing of two Naga civilians."
During the shutdown period, all public and private institutions, business establishments, and vehicular movement are suspended, with exemptions for emergency services only.
The UNC also announced that candlelight vigils will be held on the evening of April 23 at all Naga-inhabited district headquarters and in Imphal, to honour the deceased and reaffirm a commitment to peace with dignity.
Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh on Sunday appealed to civil society organisations and the public to reconsider and withdraw the shutdowns, citing their impact on public welfare and the normal functioning of the state.
Police also confirmed the arrest of 21 individuals in connection with violence that erupted during a torch rally in Imphal West district on April 18.
The rally, organised by various CSOs along the Imphal-Jiribam road from Patsoi to Sagolband, turned violent when sections of the crowd reportedly began pelting stones, hurling petrol bombs, and using catapults and boulders against police personnel.
Three personnel of the 232 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force sustained grievous injuries in the violence. Official vehicles of security forces were also vandalised before the situation was brought under control.