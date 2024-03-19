Manipur: Raj Bhavan and Manipur High Court to Aid Internally Displaced Persons Amidst Communal Conflict

IMPHAL: To bring relief to the victims of the ongoing conflict between two communities resulting in internal displacement in Manipur, the Raj Bhavan and Manipur High Court have joined hands. Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul, in a recent communique to the Raj Bhavan, addressed the acute predicament and worked towards developing strategies aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in the troubled state.
A recent communique of the Raj Bhavan highlighted collaborative efforts between the two institutions. The said meeting was attended by Justices A. Bimol Singh and A. Guneshwar Sharma of the Manipur High Court, along with Justice Siddharth Mridul, discussing the present impasse and exploring ways of mitigating the crisis. The discussions mostly centred on supplementing relief efforts by the Raj Bhavan for the presently internally displaced persons who seek refuge in various relief camps across Manipur. Realizing the urgency of the situation, both the Raj Bhavan and the High Court have committed to extending support to the suffering masses.
Besides, this meeting was an opportunity to discuss measures that could bring peace to the region. It was through close collaboration that both the Raj Bhavan and the High Court were able to look into some of the fundamental reasons of the conflict and make efforts to reconcile the hostile forces.
At this juncture, the efforts are underway, and the legion of Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul led a batch of relief camp members from Kangpokpi and Kakching districts. This was the first visit of this kind to the relief camps in February 2024, where the distribution of relief materials was undertaken.
Adding to the development that has just happened, the Manipur High Court invited Governor Anusuiya Uikey to grace the 11th Anniversary celebration of the High Court of Manipur. This is scheduled to take place in the City Convention Centre, Imphal, on March 23, and it will be the first time the Governor of Manipur will grace the occasion, therefore establishing a reinvigorated strengthening of ties between the executive and judicial wings in addressing critical issues of the state.
ALSO WATCH: