Manipur: Raj Bhavan and Manipur High Court to Aid Internally Displaced Persons Amidst Communal Conflict

A recent communique of the Raj Bhavan highlighted collaborative efforts between the two institutions. The said meeting was attended by Justices A. Bimol Singh and A. Guneshwar Sharma of the Manipur High Court, along with Justice Siddharth Mridul, discussing the present impasse and exploring ways of mitigating the crisis. The discussions mostly centred on supplementing relief efforts by the Raj Bhavan for the presently internally displaced persons who seek refuge in various relief camps across Manipur. Realizing the urgency of the situation, both the Raj Bhavan and the High Court have committed to extending support to the suffering masses.