Guwahati: Assam Boxers Shine at REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt

GUWAHATI: Assam's young boxing talents dazzled at the REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme, claiming an impressive total of 38 medals, including nine golds. The event, which concluded at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan (DTRP) Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Monday (March 18), witnessed remarkable performances from the state's boxers across various categories.
The Youth Girls showcased exceptional prowess by securing 19 medals, including five golds, highlighting their dominance in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Elite Women demonstrated their skill with 10 medals, out of which two were gold. The Youth Boys category also made a mark, clinching seven medals with one gold. On the other hand, Elite Men showcased their talent by securing two medals, including one gold.
The championship, organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with REC Limited under the Union Ministry of Power, attracted over 1,000 boxers from across the country. This event served as a crucial platform for participants to showcase their abilities and potentially earn invitations to join the trials for inclusion in BFI’s national camps.
One of the notable features of the tournament was its inclusivity, as all quarterfinalists automatically qualified for the national camps, providing them with an opportunity to further hone their skills under professional guidance. Such initiatives not only promote the sport at the grassroots level but also foster talent development and identification on a national scale.
The success of Assam's boxers underscores the state's growing prominence in the Indian boxing landscape. Their stellar performance not only brings glory to their region but also highlights the depth of talent that exists within the state. Moreover, it serves as an inspiration for aspiring young boxers, encouraging them to pursue their passion for the sport with dedication and determination.
The REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme not only celebrated the achievements of Assam's boxers but also reinforced the importance of grassroots development initiatives in nurturing sporting talent across India. With such platforms in place, the future of Indian boxing looks promising, with a wealth of talent waiting to be discovered and nurtured for international success.
