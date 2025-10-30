Assam Rifles seizes illegal liquor worth Rs 1.12 crore in Manipur's Tamenglong

TAMENGLONG: In a significant crackdown on illicit liquor trade in Manipur, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police and Excise Department, seized a considerable quantity of Indian made liquor valued at approximately Rs 1.12 crores in Kaimai, Tamenglong District.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation carried out on Tuesday also resulted in the apprehension of three individuals involved in illicit trade.

"The joint operation leading to the successful seizure of the Indian made beer underscores the commitment of the Assam Rifles in curbing illegal activities and enforcing law and order in the region. By targeting illicit liquor networks, Assam Rifles aims to protect public health and safety while also supporting local authorities in maintaining peace and security," the Assam Rifles said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police, executed a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations that led to the apprehension of two cadres from hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of a weapon, seizure of contraband, and other war-like stores during the period of October 17-24, 2025.

On October 17, 2025, during a check post by Assam Rifles, one individual was apprehended and 500 litres of spurious liquor were recovered in coordination with Wangoo Police at Pangaltabi in Kakching, whereas, on 24 October 2025, Assam Rifles apprehended Haominthang Haokip, a cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), in Churachandpur with a pistol and two rounds. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Rifles distribute sewing machines to enhance self-reliance and economic opportunities for women in Manipur