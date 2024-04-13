Election Commission of India issued notification for Phase III of Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued notification for the third phase of the ensuing LokSabha election in the state. With this announcement, the process for filing nominations for the third phase officially began today, even though not a single one was filed on the first day.

The third phase will be held for four parliamentary constituencies in the state—Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati. The date for polling in these constituencies has been set for May 7.

According to the notification issued by ECI, the last date for filing nominations for Phase-III is fixed for April 19, scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 20, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is set for April 22, and the date for polling has been fixed as May 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The counting of votes will be done along with the rest of the country on June 4.

Apart from the four parliamentary constituencies in the state heading for polls on May 7, a total of 94 parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls in 12 states and UTs across the country on that day.

The other two phases-the first and second phases-of the LokSabha election in the state will be held on April 19 and April 26. The campaigning in the parliamentary constituencies headed for the polls in the first and second phases is going on in full swing. Candidates from different parties were taking part in the electioneering in a big way ahead of Rongali Bihu.

