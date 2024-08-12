Manipur Revenue Hits Rs 11.74 Crores from Inner Line Permit System

IMPHAL: Manipur's revenue from the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system has surged to Rs 11.74 crores since its inception, according to a statement by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday. The ILP system, implemented on January 1, 2020, has become a significant source of revenue for the state, marking a notable achievement in the administration of the sensitive border region.

In the legislative assembly’s 6th session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly, Chief Minister Singh disclosed that this revenue was accrued from the period of 2020 until August 12, 2024. The Chief Minister detailed that the funds were collected from over 8.53 lakh ILP certificates issued to individuals entering the state during this timeframe.

The Inner Line Permit was introduced in Manipur as part of the government’s efforts to regulate the influx of visitors and maintain security in the border areas. With this system, Manipur joined the ranks of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram, the three other states that have implemented similar measures.

The ILP serves as an official travel document issued by the state government, required for Indian citizens intending to visit Manipur for a specified duration. This regulation aims to control and monitor travel to and from the state, ensuring that the influx of outsiders is managed effectively.

The significant revenue generated through the ILP system underscores its impact on the state's finances and its role in managing the region's border dynamics. This revenue also reflects the level of interest and travel to Manipur, highlighting the state’s importance as a destination while balancing the need for security and regulation.

As Manipur continues to navigate the complexities of border management and tourism, the success of the ILP system represents a crucial aspect of its strategy to balance economic benefits with regional stability.