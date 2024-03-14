Manipur: Revival of Lamphelpat Lake in Imphal Brings Relief to City's Water Woes

MANIPUR: Lamphelpat, a forgotten gem embedded in the landscape of Manipur, is getting a new boost like never before with the help of the Lamphelpat water project. This project that is spearheaded by the Manipur Water Resources Department in association with the Water Resources Department. It aims to not only revive the project of the once iconic lake but it also addresses the water scarcity plaguing Imphal.

The Waterbody at Lamphelpat that has a huge storage capacity of 124 million cubic metres, is poised to become the lifeline of over 4 lakh residents of Imphal for providing drinking water. The project focuses on the integrated issues relating to flood risk management to ensure safety and security in the Imphal Valley.

As per a recent survey that is conducted by Wildlife Explorers Manipur and the Central Forest Department of the Government of Manipur has yielded some promising results. In the month of January this year, the number of birds had an increase to 5514 that represents a total of 32 species thriving in the new ecosystem. This dramatic increase underscores the success of efforts to restore the health of the water and the environment and the ecosystem.

Remmei Alemmei who is the Chief Engineer under Water Resources Department, Manipur discussed issues relating to the dredging, vegetation and silt removal system developed by Reach Private Limited in Kolkata as crucial in the restoration process. The Manipur Directorate of Environment and Climate Change Tourangabam Brajakumar praised and lauded the government’s commitment and efforts to wetland conservation. He further emphasized the important role of wetlands in maintaining ecological balance and the urgency of conservation efforts due to their dwindling numbers.

This Lamphelpat Water Project has 6 major components that includes flood control, drainage management and promotion of ecotourism in the state of Manipur. Thus the holistic approach neatly reflects the government’s commitment to meet work on the immediate water crisis as well as to ensure sustainable development and environmental protection for the upoming generations.

In the region where water scarcity and environmental degradation have posed enormous challenges, the revival of Lamphelpat Lake stands as a beacon of hope, promising a bright, sustainable future permanent presence promised for Imphal and its inhabitants.