Manipur: Rising Influx Of Refugees Outnumbering Locals In Border Villages

IMPHAL: Manipur has seen a rising influx of refugees and illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar, with the districts of Tengnoupal and Chandel appearing to be the most affected ones.

In a major cause of concern, local media reports suggest that the refugees were outnumbering the local population in two villages of Manipur.

Dangshawa Mopham, the chairman of the N Satang Village Authority, informed the reporters that the population of refugees is the same as the total number of villagers.

He added that the Assam Rifles were called in to control the situation, as this has become a major issue in the village.