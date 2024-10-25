Manipur: Rising Influx Of Refugees Outnumbering Locals In Border Villages

IMPHAL: Manipur has seen a rising influx of refugees and illegal immigrants from neighbouring Myanmar, with the districts of Tengnoupal and Chandel appearing to be the most affected ones.
In a major cause of concern, local media reports suggest that the refugees were outnumbering the local population in two villages of Manipur.
Dangshawa Mopham, the chairman of the N Satang Village Authority, informed the reporters that the population of refugees is the same as the total number of villagers.
He added that the Assam Rifles were called in to control the situation, as this has become a major issue in the village.
"Though their number is surging due to the border crisis, they have not bothered us. They do what we tell them to do, but the increasing number is a concern,” Mopham said.
Another village named Choktong Village under the Tengnoupal district is one village where the population of refugees from across the border has overtaken that of the village.
“There are 690 refugees from Myanmar in the village against 350 villagers," Peter, Chairman of Choktong Village Authority under Tengnoupal district, informed.
He said that only 290 of them had their biometrics completed, and the remaining 400 still needed biometric verification.
“The government needs to complete the biometric verification of the refugees and take control of the situation, as it is difficult for us,” the village chairman said.
The problem of refugees and illegal immigrants from the neighboring country of Myanmar in bordering villages of Manipur has become a serious issue in recent times, especially following the clash that broke out in the state in May last year.
ALSO READ: Manipur: Heibok Ching To Get Reserve Forest Tag
ALSO WATCH: