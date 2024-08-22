Assam’s Mining Plans Endanger Meghalaya’s Unique Caves

GUWAHATI: There is a grave apprehension of how caves and community reserve forests in Meghalaya will be hit from the proposed limestone mining in Dima Hasao district in Assam.

Ranjit Singh Gill the Principal chief conservator of forest in Meghalaya had raised the issue in the first sitting of Central Empowered Committee on June 19 last.

He also forwarded a letter from the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya to the CEC, in which it was stressed that community reserve forests in Meghalaya were under threat.

He was further directed to represent at the second meeting of the CEC on August 14. Gill stated that they are currently investigating as to why the officer deputed for representation at the second meet of the CEC did not represent at the said meet despite clear directions.

The PCCF also stated that the forest department of the state will take every pain to bring the issue into the consideration of the CEC. It may be mentioned here that the Assam government has seven limestone blocks and one iron ore block lined up for auction. The seven limestone blocks are in Dima Hasao near Meghalaya.

In limestone mining, blasting is carried out which is stated to be responsible for causing severe negative effects on the environment.

Besides air-pollution, the other interference limestone mining brings along is with the surface-level flow of groundwater that eventually disrupts the surface water flow. This may turn out to be a result of a longer-than-usual flood cycle, polluting streams and wetlands in the vicinity of the mine.

Other effects include noise pollution through the process of blasting that may be detrimental to the hearing. It may also result in the altering of profiles of soils, causing problems of serious erosion.

