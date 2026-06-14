Manipur: Search for Schoolgirl Swept Away in Flash Floods Enters Third Day

IMPHAL: Search operations continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday to trace a 14?year?old girl student who was swept away by flash floodwaters in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials said.

A district official said the tragic incident occurred on June 11 at Laijon Veng in the Tuibong Sub?Division of Churachandpur district, where the young girl was swept away by strong currents triggered by incessant rainfall.

The Class 8 student, identified as Lamboikim, was returning home from school when she was caught in the raging waters and carried away by the powerful current. Her whereabouts remained unknown till Saturday evening, the official said.

Lamboikim was a student of Radhakrishnan Foundation School. Immediately after the incident, local youth clubs, civil society organisations, philanthropic groups and concerned residents launched extensive search efforts along the Tuitha River and other areas in an attempt to locate the missing girl.

However, despite sustained efforts, the girl could not be traced due to adverse weather conditions, swollen river currents and the lack of adequate rescue infrastructure in the area.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, the Churachandpur district administration initiated a major search?and?rescue operation with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Acting on a requisition made by the Sub?Divisional Officer (SDO), Tuibong, and endorsed by the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), an SDRF team was deployed from Imphal to assist in the search operation. The SDRF team, led by Team Leader Havildar Riyajuddin, reached the site on Friday and immediately began search operations from Zero Point, the location where the victim was last seen being swept away by the floodwaters.

To intensify the operation, the SDRF personnel have deployed inflatable boats and specialised rescue equipment to scour the river and adjoining areas. (IANS)

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