Ri Bhoi Police Destroy 250 Litres of Illicit Liquor Hidden in Nongpoh Jungle

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Ri Bhoi district police shared a video on social media showcasing the destruction of a large quantity of illicit liquor recovered from a roadside jungle in Upgate Nongpoh following a tip-off from local residents.

In a statement accompanying the video, police said, "The party got cancelled before the invitations went out!"

Police further stated, "Based on information received from local residents of Upgate Nongpoh that some unknown persons had hidden illicit liquor by the roadside, officers and staff of Nongpoh Police Station proceeded to the spot and found approximately 250 litres of illicit liquor concealed in the roadside jungle. The illicit liquor was destroyed on the spot in the presence of village leaders and members of the general public."

Expressing appreciation for public cooperation, the police added, "A sincere thank you to all vigilant citizens for their cooperation in keeping our community safe."

The operation highlights the role of community vigilance in assisting law enforcement agencies in curbing illegal activities in the district.

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