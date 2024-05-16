Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Four Alleged KCP-PWG Cadres in Thoubal District

IMPHAL: In a significant development in Manipur's Thoubal district security forces conducted successful operation resulted in the apprehension of four alleged cadres affiliated with banned Kangleipak Communist Party. The operation was carried out by Thoubal district police in collaboration with 33 Assam Rifles. It was based on actionable intelligence received by authorities.

The operation unfolded at approximately 7 am on Thursday. Security personnel descended upon area of Yaripok Bazaar under jurisdiction of Yairipok police station. Led by the Commando Officer-in-Charge of Thoubal district police. The operation culminated in the capture of four individuals. They were suspected to be actively involved with outlawed insurgent outfit.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Sinam Bijen, known by alias Mangang Meetei hailing from Ingourok Awang Leikai in Thoubal; Angom Ingo, also known as Apa Singh a resident of Nongpok Sekmai Ward No. 3 in Thoubal. Then there was Warepam Jayenta Singh. He was native of Khamaran Makha Leikai in Imphal West District. Finally Oinam Naocha, alias Max Singh from Modangpok Khunjao Awang Leikai in Imphal West.

According to reports suspects were caught red-handed while allegedly serving demand letters to various business establishments in and around Yairipok Bazaar. This indicated extortion activities linked to insurgent group. Upon their apprehension, security forces conducted thorough search of their possessions. This resulted in recovery of several items of significance.

Among seized items were five mobile handsets. Additionally two 9mm pistols along with 15 live rounds were found. Five demand letters presumably intended for extortion purposes were also discovered. Furthermore, 20 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition four 7.62mm ammunitions and a white A-Star car were seized. These recoveries underscored gravity of situation. They highlighted potential threat posed by apprehended individuals and their affiliation with banned militant outfit.

In response to operation's success, authorities have taken decisive legal action by registering case under relevant sections. Furthermore seized items were handed over to concerned police station for further investigation. Necessary legal proceedings are now underway.