Nagaland: Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) Declares Abstention from Upcoming Urban Local Body Elections

KOHIMA: In recent development Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has officially declared its decision to boycott forthcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections. These elections are scheduled to be held on June 26. This move comes as a consequence of perceived delay in establishment of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), a promise made by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on December 7 2023.

In letter addressed to State Election Commissioner (SEC), ENPO reiterated its adherence to "Chenmoho Resolution." This resolution was adopted by people of Eastern Nagaland on March 19 2024. According to this resolution. ENPO and its constituents vowed to abstain from participating in any Central and state elections. Until the creation of the FNT materializes.

Highlighting rationale behind their decision. ENPO emphasized that boycott serves as means of expressing collective discontentment of Eastern Nagaland people. Organisation stressed that their stance should not be misconstrued as opposition to Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023. Act mandates 33 per cent reservation for women in local governance bodies.

The ENPO underscored that their abstention from electoral processes reflects sentiments and aspirations of Eastern Nagaland's residents. These residents have tirelessly advocated for rights and aspirations within democratic framework. Furthermore they expressed hope that both Central and state governments would acknowledge their concerns. Both would take tangible steps towards addressing longstanding issue of FNT.

In their letter to SEC, ENPO requested chief electoral officer to acknowledge their decision. They asked to make necessary arrangements to accommodate abstention from upcoming ULB elections in state. Additionally they extended gratitude to SEC. They conveyed willingness to provide further details if required without delay.

The decision to boycott ULB elections underscores persistent demand. The demand for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory among Eastern Nagaland populace is evident. It also reflects determination of ENPO to pursue their aspirations through non-participation in electoral process until their grievances are addressed.

As scheduled date for ULB elections approaches. Stance of ENPO adds significant dimension to political landscape of Nagaland. This underscores need for resolution to longstanding issue of Frontier Nagaland Territory.