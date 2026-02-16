Manipur: Security forces arrest KKYL member in Thoubal; mobile, SIM cards seized

THOUBAL: The security forces arrested an active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KKYL) in Thoubal district of Manipur, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Khumanthem Santosh Meitei (36), alias Kanta, of Heirok Part-I, Heituppokpi, Thoubal district, from Kairembikhok Mamang Leikai Chingdum, under Thoubal Police Station. The arrest was made on Friday. During the operation, a mobile phone with two SIM cards was seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, the security forces also apprehended an active member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA). Lunjakai Vaiphei (20) was arrested from the Matijang Village under the Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. The officials recovered a country-made 9 mm pistol with 03 (three live rounds from his possession. Moreover, a 10 kg cylindrical IED with a pressure mechanism was recovered by the security forces from the area between Sijang, a Kuki village, and Sanamahi Temple, a Meithei worship place near Naga village in Lamna Kabui under the Churachandpur district. (ANI)

