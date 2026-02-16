Two women cadres among six militants held in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces on Saturday arrested six hardcore militants, including two women cadres belonging to different insurgent outfits, from various districts of Manipur, police said. A police official said the arrested militants are associated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). According to the official, security forces arrested two active women cadres of the PLA from the India-Myanmar border area between Sunrise Ground and Gate No. 2 at Moreh in Tengnoupal district. The two women militants are residents of the Bishnupur district and Imphal West district, respectively. (IANS)

