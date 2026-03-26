Manipur: Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Bunkers in Ukhrul After Fresh Kuki-Naga Clashes

Security forces dismantled multiple illegal bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Wednesday following fresh clashes between armed groups from the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities, leaving at least three people injured, including a woman.

A police official in Imphal confirmed that coordinated operations were carried out simultaneously at several locations under the jurisdiction of the Litan police station.

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