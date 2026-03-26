Manipur: Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Bunkers in Ukhrul After Fresh Kuki-Naga Clashes

Security forces dismantled multiple illegal bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Wednesday following fresh clashes between armed groups from the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities, leaving at least three people injured, including a woman.
A police official in Imphal confirmed that coordinated operations were carried out simultaneously at several locations under the jurisdiction of the Litan police station.
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Two illegally constructed bunkers were destroyed during the operation — one each in Lengiangching and Mongkat Chepu villages, which are inhabited by members of the Naga and Kuki communities respectively.
A large number of fired cartridges were also recovered from the area during the search.
Following the operations, security forces reported a significant reduction in firing activity in the area.
"Most of the bunkers on both sides have been rendered ineffective, firing has reduced considerably. Area domination has been established through regular patrolling and strategic deployment of troops," the police official said.
The joint operations were launched in direct response to escalating tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers near Litan Sareikhong, an area that has seen repeated flare-ups amid the broader ethnic conflict that has gripped Manipur.