Manipur: Security Forces Bust Weapons Depot In Coordinated Raids

IMPHAL: The Army, the Assam Rifles, the Manipur Police, and other security forces have recovered 12 weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores during last week in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur.
This intelligence-based joint operation by the security personnel in both the hill and valley regions of Manipur is part of their effort to crackdown on weapons storage facility.
The Army, along with Manipur Police, launched a searched and recovery operation in the general area of Leirongthel Pitra, located on the outskirts of Thoubal district in Manipur, a defence spokesperson stated on October 15.
The operation led to the recovery of one AK- 56 rifle, one SLR, one carbine machine gun, one single- barrel rifle, one pistol, grenades, ammunition, and other weapons used in warfare.
Earlier on October 16, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police carried out an intelligence- based operation near Cannan Veng village in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.
They recovered one .303 rifle, five single-barrel rifles, one 9 mm pistol, ammunition and other artillery stores. The confiscated weaponry were handed over to the police.
"The recent joint operations involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces illustrate a remarkable synergy in their efforts to restore peace in the region. This collaborative approach not only enhances operational effectiveness but also fosters trust among local communities, paving the way for an early return to normalcy," the spokesperson stated.