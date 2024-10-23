Manipur: Security Forces Bust Weapons Depot In Coordinated Raids

IMPHAL: The Army, the Assam Rifles, the Manipur Police, and other security forces have recovered 12 weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores during last week in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur.

This intelligence-based joint operation by the security personnel in both the hill and valley regions of Manipur is part of their effort to crackdown on weapons storage facility.

The Army, along with Manipur Police, launched a searched and recovery operation in the general area of Leirongthel Pitra, located on the outskirts of Thoubal district in Manipur, a defence spokesperson stated on October 15.