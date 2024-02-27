Manipur: Security Forces Clash With Militants in Arms Recovery Raid

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have allegedly engaged themselves in a firefight with the militants after discovering arms, ammunition, explosives, and military gear in Manipur Churachandpur district.

According to officials on Tuesday (February 27), troops from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Army's Sikh Regiments, and Manipur police reacted when militants resumed firing from elevated positions in the Senpajai and Kanglathei hill ranges toward the villages of Uyumakhong and Ngangkhalawai in Bishnupur district around 11 pm on Monday (February 26).

However, no casualties were reported during the clash on either side.