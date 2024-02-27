Manipur: Security Forces Clash With Militants in Arms Recovery Raid

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have allegedly engaged themselves in a firefight with the militants after discovering arms, ammunition, explosives, and military gear in Manipur Churachandpur district.
According to officials on Tuesday (February 27), troops from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Army's Sikh Regiments, and Manipur police reacted when militants resumed firing from elevated positions in the Senpajai and Kanglathei hill ranges toward the villages of Uyumakhong and Ngangkhalawai in Bishnupur district around 11 pm on Monday (February 26).
However, no casualties were reported during the clash on either side.
The clash occurred after the Assam Rifles, along with Manipur police and IRB conducted a joint cordon and search operations near Dampi Ridge and Moljang in Churachandpur.
Following the operation the security forces recovered several weapons, including a 7.62mm semi-automatic rifle, a 12mm bore single barrel rifle, a mortar, ammunition, a .303 rifle, and 9mm carbine ammunition.
The retrieved items were then handed over to the Manipur police for further investigation.
Earlier on February 23, 2023, one person was killed while another was seriously injured in a blast near DM University complex.
The police said that a powerful bomb suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off near the compound of the DM University complex in Imphal West district seriously injuring two people, one of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
The blast took place near the office of the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), a leading student body in Manipur.
Furthermore, a group of unidentified miscreants on February 24, 2024 allegedly burned down the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office in Lamphel under the Imphal West district.
As per reports, the incident took place after a blast was reported from outside the DM College at Thangmeiband in Imphal West on Friday.
Following the incident, one person was killed while two were severely injured. The deceased has been identified as Oinam Kenegy (24).
