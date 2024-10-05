Manipur: Security Forces Ensure Safe Passage of Essentials on NH-37 and NH-2

IMPHAL: In the past 24 hours, security forces have successfully facilitated the safe movement of 172 vehicles along National Highway-37 (NH-37) and 169 vehicles along National Highway-2 (NH-2), all carrying essential supplies.

To ensure smooth and secure transit, strict security measures were implemented, particularly in vulnerable areas along both highways. Additional security convoys were deployed to safeguard vehicles traveling through sensitive stretches, ensuring free and uninterrupted passage.

Across Manipur's hill and valley districts, a total of 110 checkpoints have been established to maintain security. However, no individuals were detained for violations during this period, underscoring the relative peace and compliance in the region.

Authorities have also issued a plea to the public, urging them not to fall for misinformation or rumors circulating in the form of false videos. For confirmation of any potentially misleading content, citizens can reach out to the Central Control Room via their dedicated rumour-free hotline at 9233522822.

Additionally, police are calling for the immediate return of looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the nearest security forces or police stations to prevent further instability in the region.

This coordinated effort highlights the ongoing commitment of the authorities to maintaining public safety and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of essential goods in Manipur.