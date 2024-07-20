Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauds police for ensuring essential supplies to landslide-affected villages

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the Kurung Kumey district police for ensuring that essential supplies reach landslide-affected villages.

“Kudos to the Kurung Kumey district police for their exceptional humanitarian service! During the recent landslides and road cuts, they ensured essential supplies reached affected villages like Chaching, Sarli, Palo, Raktepu, and more,” Khandu said in a post on ‘X’.

“Led by SP Kurung Kumey and DySP HQ, the police bravely navigated treacherous terrain, covering 6 km on foot to deliver rations. Keep up the good work!” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier last week, the Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting to assess the overall damage and strategize immediate restoration efforts across the state.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of swiftly restoring road connectivity, particularly in the flood-affected districts. “Early restoration of roads snapped due to floods and landslides are crucial to ensuring access to essential services and aid,” said the Chief Minister.

He allocated special funds for the immediate restoration of the critical road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, including the bridge over the Kumey River. “The restoration plan must be prepared and implemented without delay,” directed the Chief Minister.

Pema Khandu further said, “Immediate restoration work should begin in the Kurung Kumey region and other flood-affected districts cut off due to the incessant rains.” Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed the relevant departments to ensure the timely provision of essential medicines and food supplies to the affected areas.

In addition, the Chief Minister was briefed about the efforts by the Kurung Kumey district administration for having successfully reopened the Damin road for vehicular movement. This road had been cut off for several days due to incessant rains and floods.

Earlier on July 18, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had requested the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to increase flight connectivity to and from the Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar to improve the quality of life of citizens, connectivity, tourism and commerce in the state.

In a letter on Tuesday addressed to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Khandu pointed out that as of now, one flight each is being operated to and from the Donyi Polo Airport to Kolkata (6 times a week) and New Delhi (4 times a week). A press release issued by the Chief Minister Office of Arunachal Pradesh stated that these flights are regularly operating at complete capacity, often leading to immense surges in travel fares and unavailability of tickets for prospective passengers, including in cases of medical and other exigencies. (ANI)

Also Read: Arunachal: Muharram, symbol of struggle against oppression and injustice, says CM Pema Khandu

Also Watch: