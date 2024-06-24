Manipur: Security Forces in Manipur Dismantle Militant Bunker, Seize Weapons Cache

IMPHAL: In decisive move against escalating ethnic violence in Manipur. Security forces dismantled bunker used by armed militants. They seized significant cache of weapons. Police reported this on Monday. The joint operation involved 22nd Assam Rifles and Kangpokpi police. They targeted hideout in Old Bijang village. This is in Kangpokpi district based on intelligence regarding hidden arms.

As security forces advanced towards the hideout. The militants fled. They left behind substantial arsenal. Authorities recovered MA 3 Mk II assault rifle. They also found 7.62 mm self-loading rifle (SLR) with ammunition. Additionally a single-barrel rifle was discovered. A locally-made improvised pump action weapon was seized. Ammunition pouches and military gear were also among the items recovered. Prompt and effective operation highlighted ongoing efforts to restore peace, order in region.

In separate but related operation in Churachandpur district security forces conducted search patrols in vulnerable areas around Kangvai village. This meticulous operation resulted in discovery and seizure of two additional locally-made mortars. The proactive measures undertaken by security forces underline commitment to curbing spread of violence wnsuring safety of local populace is paramount.

All recovered weapons and materials have been handed over to relevant police stations. This is for further investigation. Legal proceedings are to follow. The confiscation of these weapons is significant step preventing further violence and maintaining stability in region are critical goals.

The ethnic violence in Manipur over past year has claimed over 230 lives Marking a period of intense conflict and unrest. The recent operations by security forces are part of broader strategy. Dismantling militant networks is essential reduces availability of illegal arms in conflict-ridden areas.

The collaborative efforts of 22nd Assam Rifles and local police forces underscore importance of intelligence-led operations. These operations are pivotal in tackling insurgency and restoring peace in Manipur. As the region continues grappling with repercussions of prolonged ethnic violence, success of these operations brings glimmer of hope for a more secure and peaceful future.