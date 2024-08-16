Meghalaya Eyes Larger Aircraft Operations from Shillong

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is now considering the distinct possibility of making bigger aircraft operating from Shillong Airport at Umroi.
But, huge challenges have cropped up as the State's hilly terrain throws daunting tasks in retaliation. Not that, the new technologies being experimented by the government are showing signs of bigger aircraft landing at the airport.
He said that a final decision regarding such plans would be taken this month end.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, recently told that tremendous progress been achieved in the aviation sector of the state since 2018 and most of the flights now operated to and fro from and to Shillong Airport.
He also claimed that no regular flight operations existed before 2018 as there were only occasional services between Shillong and Kolkata.
The government of the day is meanwhile to ensure Meghalaya is marketed as a prime tourist destination with some new arrivals.
These will not be just with the objective of increasing the turn-outs but providing a unique experience served through specially conducted tours and travel circuits.
Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has launched the Autumn Tourism Calendar at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.
The opening days of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will be November 15 and 16 and are likely to draw many tourists to Meghalaya from across the country.
The Shillong Literary Festival will be organized from November 12 to 14. The Megong Festival and Hills Festival will be organized on November 29 and December 6.
The Bryan Adams India Tour is slated for December 10 while Winter Tales will be held from December 12 to 14.
The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a joint venture by the Meghalaya government and Japan. A Japan Zone will represent the immense diversity of culture and heritage that Japan possesses.
