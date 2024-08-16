Meghalaya Eyes Larger Aircraft Operations from Shillong

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is now considering the distinct possibility of making bigger aircraft operating from Shillong Airport at Umroi.

But, huge challenges have cropped up as the State's hilly terrain throws daunting tasks in retaliation. Not that, the new technologies being experimented by the government are showing signs of bigger aircraft landing at the airport.

He said that a final decision regarding such plans would be taken this month end.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, recently told that tremendous progress been achieved in the aviation sector of the state since 2018 and most of the flights now operated to and fro from and to Shillong Airport.