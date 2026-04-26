Manipur: Security Forces Intensify Operations in Ukhrul After Deadly Clash, Urge Peace

IMPHAL: A day after three people were killed and several others injured in a violent clash in Manipur's Ukhrul district, central and state security forces on Saturday intensified operations to apprehend those involved and prevent further escalation, officials said.

A police official in Imphal stated that security measures have been significantly enhanced in the area to prevent any further escalation of violence. Operations are ongoing in the surrounding regions, he added.

Ukhrul district, which shares an inter-state border with Nagaland and an international border with Myanmar, is predominantly inhabited by the Tangkhul Naga community.

According to police, a heavy exchange of fire took place in the Mullam village area under the Litan police station on Friday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. The deceased have been identified as Paominlun Haolai (22), Letlal Sitlhou (41), and Horshokmi Jamang (29).

Haolai and Sitlhou belonged to the Kuki community, while Jamang was from the Tangkhul Naga community. They were residents of three different districts -- Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Kamjong. Many houses were burnt down in the Mullam village during the clash.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Thadou tribal community, strongly condemned the incident and urged people to stand united against violence while working collectively toward a peaceful, secure, and prosperous society.

Condemning the violence in Mullam village, she said that the senseless acts by armed miscreants have devastated homes, destroyed property, and left many innocent civilians injured, including women and children.

"Such barbaric acts against unarmed villagers are not only inhuman but also a direct assault on the very fabric of our society. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt solidarity to all the victims and affected families. In this hour of grief and suffering, the pain of those who have lost their homes, security, and peace is profoundly felt. I stand firmly with every affected individual, especially the women and children who have borne the brunt of this tragedy," Kipgen said.

The Minister, who holds the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department portfolio, further appealed to all communities to exercise utmost restraint. "At this critical juncture, I make a strong and earnest appeal to all communities to uphold peace. Violence does not offer solutions; it only deepens wounds, erodes trust, and obstructs progress, development, and lasting peace. We must reject hatred and retaliation and instead come together in unity to rebuild and move forward," she added. (IANS)

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