TIM Raises Alarm Over Kuki-Naga Clashes and Widening Ethnic Tensions in Manipur

IMPHAL: Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) expresses deep concern over the escalating Kuki-Naga violence in Manipur, which continues to threaten lives, disrupt communities, and undermine peace in the region.

TIM is particularly alarmed by the potential spread and further escalation of violence, as well as the growing risk faced by the Thadou community. Due to frequent misidentification and geographic proximity to conflict zones, Thadou individuals and villages are increasingly vulnerable, often becoming unintended victims. This has placed the community in a precarious position, caught between warring groups without adequate recognition of its distinct identity.

In the wake of the recent killing of two civilians from the Tangkhul Naga community on Ukhrul Road, the situation has further deteriorated, with reports of retaliatory attacks, loss of lives, displacement of villagers, and heightened fear and tension across the state and beyond. Such cycles of violence inflict long-term humanitarian and social consequences not only on the warring parties but also on all affected individuals and communities, further burdening the already fragile socio-economic fabric of Manipur shaped by past ethnic conflicts. A repeat of the prolonged Kuki-Naga clashes of the 1990s would be unimaginable, especially at a time when Kuki-Meitei tensions, which have already caused devastating losses, continue to persist, stated a press release.

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