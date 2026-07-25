Manipur Security Forces Nab Four Militants, Woman Drug Trafficker in Statewide Crackdown

IMPHAL: The security forces in Manipur have arrested four hardcore militants belonging to different insurgent outfits and a woman drug trafficker during the past 24 hours as part of intensified counter-insurgency and anti-narcotics operations across the state, officials said on Friday.

A senior police official said the four arrested militants belong to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

They were apprehended from Imphal East, Bishnupur and Tengnoupal districts during separate operations.

A 9mm pistol with a magazine and 11 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres were recovered from the possession of the arrested KYKL militant, identified as Mayanglambam Tomba Singh alias Lakpa (39). Police said the arrested militant was involved in an explosion at a petrol pump in Moirang earlier.

The arrested UKNA militant, identified as S. Palal Kuki alias Lalboi Singson, is the outfit’s Finance Head and is allegedly involved in multiple incidents of firing and extortion, the official said.

The police official also said that acting on a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Patna, the Manipur Police detained T.H. Kaoni, a proclaimed offender wanted in a case being investigated by the central agency.

The accused was subsequently handed over to the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Imphal.

According to police, the accused has been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly using forged and fabricated legal documents.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) had been issued against him by the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Patna, and he had been declared a proclaimed offender after allegedly evading investigation and trial. The police official further said that Manipur Police arrested a woman drug trafficker, identified as Leila (30), from her locality under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district.

During the operation, police seized 10 soap cases containing 389 grams of heroin from her possession.

Meanwhile, the security forces, comprising Central and state agencies, have continued extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination exercises underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across the state.

A total of 112 nakas and checkpoints have been established across both the valley and hill districts of Manipur to curb the movement of militants, other inimical elements and suspicious vehicles. (IANS)

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