Tripura Govt Forms Three-Member SIT to Probe Former DGP Anurag Dhankar’s Death

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of former Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, whose body was found hanging in the washroom adjoining his office chamber on July 20.

Director General of Police (In-charge) G.S. Rao constituted the team.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak will head the investigation team. The other members are Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Dhruba Nath and Sub-Inspector Subhojit Deb, who has been investigating the unnatural death case. According to a notification, the team leader has been authorised to co-opt any police officer, if required, to facilitate a proper investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, opposition political parties have demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, alleging that there may have been provocation from certain quarters leading to the former DGP’s death.

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