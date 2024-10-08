Manipur: Security forces recover arms and ammunition from Kakching district

KAKCHING: Manipur Police during search operations in vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts recovered ammunition and other warlike stores, officials said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Manipur police said that during search operations and area domination conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts on October 5, they recovered warlike stores.

“Security forces recovered three Carbine with Magazine, one Air Gun Rifle, two Single Barrel, one 9mm pistol with magazine, fourteen 36 HE Grenade without Detonator, one 51 mm. Mortar, two 2 MK-III Grenade, one suspected container weighing 4.755 kg Explosive IED, four Detonators, six Tear Smoke Shell, two Anti-Riot Rubber Bullet,” the police said.

The Manipur Police also mentioned that they recovered one Stinger Cartridge, two Tube Launching, three Arming Ring, 34 Live ammunition, 25 Explosive Cartridge, 18 7.62 mm Fired Case, 10 Fired Explosive Cartridge, one Baofeng set with Charger, one Helmet, two BP cover, two BP Plate (local made), and one pair of Jungle Boot from Wabagai Natekhong, Turenmei, Kakching District.

On October 5, Manipur Police and Assam Rifles from Khengmol Hill in Churachandpur District recovered ammunition. In another search operation and area domination conducted by security forces in the state on October 2, a substantial amount of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The operation led to the recovery of Lathode Gun (country made), IED, Grenades, Petrol Bomb, Bore Rifle, Pompi Ammunition, Detonator, and other such items from Senam village, Tengnoupal District. (ANI)

